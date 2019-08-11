|
Born on Nov. 21, 1966, and passed away at age 52 on June 3, 2019. Bruce was a deeply loved son, brother, uncle, and father of two. He was born in Charleston, S.C., to loving mother and father, Beverly Earle and Jack Nielsen. He spent the majority of his joyous life as a free spirit in Southern California, where he then met the mother of his children, Cami Nielsen. They moved to Klamath Falls to raise their children, Autumn and Ashlee Nielsen. He will always be remembered as a very passionate, bold life who was persistent in dreaming for everyone's maximum happiness. Bruce will be missed deeply by all his friends and family. Above all we hope he is in his most peaceful place, surrounded by warmth, loud music, and endless love.
Published in Herald And News on Aug. 11, 2019