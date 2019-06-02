Resources More Obituaries for Bruce Heaton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bruce W. Heaton

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bruce W. Heaton passed away in Phoenix, Ore., after a year-and-a-half battle with mesothelioma on Feb. 27, 2019, at the age of 72. His mother Netta Heaton and his two sister Lynn Baker and Cyndi Beeson were with him at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his dad C. J. Heaton and his sister Debbie Joy Braman.



Bruce W. was born in Trenton, N.J., in 1947. He lived in Klamath Falls and also in Brookings, Ore. Since 2003, he resided in Phoenix, Ore. He would best be remembered for riding his three-wheeled "pedicab" in all three communities where he lived. His nickname of "Metal Man" describes his passion for collecting scrap metal. Bruce was also recognized as a man with an incredible work ethic, a quirky sense of humor, and being a true American Patriot.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019. at the Eagle Point National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Published in Herald And News on June 2, 2019