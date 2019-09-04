Home

Bryan David Hammond, 60, passed away Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Southern Oregon Speedway right after completing his final race, the Main event, from a heart attack.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 41 years, his son Bryan and daughter Evy and numerous friends, his "race family."

Bryan was a contractor and has left his mark all over Klamath Falls with buildings, shops, garages, decks and roofs.

There will be an open house for remembrance of his life on Sunday, Sept. 8 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1251 Wiard St. All who knew Bryan are welcome to stop by and say hello.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 4, 2019
