1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Bryan Edward Mitts, 54, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1964, in Klamath Falls, Ore., and was a lifelong Oregon resident. Bryan had a CDL license and drove for garbage companies, potato and oyster farmers, and most recently as charter bus services and a Klamath County School Bus Services driver. He served in the Oregon Army National Guard, including in Iraq and Afghanistan, retiring after 22 years service.



Bryan is survived by his maternal grandmother Mary Stokley, uncle David and Beverly Stokley of Kauai, aunt Levonne and Rick Gano of Canby, and several cousins. He is also survived by best friend Mary and her son Michael Penka of Klamath Falls. He was preceded in death by parents Leland and Becky Mitts and grandparents Clifford and Gungadene Mitts and Gene Stokley. Services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in August. Published in Herald And News on May 30, 2019