Calvin L. Russell (Lee), 73, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, surrounded by family. Lee was born on Sept. 10, 1945, in Walla Walla, Wash.
Petty Officer First Class, Electronic Technician Russell served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years. He served on the USS Coral Sea during Vietnam. While serving on the USS Coral Sea, he received a SECNAV letter of commendation for single-handedly engineering a repair to the fleet's communications systems. He then proceeded to relay repair instructions to the fleet in Morse code. During two tours at McMurdo Station as an electronics tech, Lee kept communications viable in the harsh climate of Antarctica. He received numerous medals and letters of commendation during his military career for similar instances of extraordinary service. While not his only career, military service is what he was most proud of.
After retiring from the Navy, Lee owned one of the first cellular phone businesses in Klamath Falls, Cellular Connection. He was a lifetime member of the Klamath Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, where he enjoyed the friendships he made and developed a love of shuffleboard. He was a ham radio Extra, a member of the Klamath Basin Repeater Association. He had many other hobbies, including receiving multiple bachelor's degrees.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Russell (1986), his companion Elizabeth Harwood and his parents Harold and Lila Russell.
Survived by his sons Robert Russell, Jacob Russell (wife Julee) of Klamath Falls, and Matt Russell (wife Jenna) of Bend, Ore.; daughter Christine Evans of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren Chase Kohler, Zachary, AleXander, Parker, and Georgia Russell, and Emma and Abigail Evans; and brother Carl Russell.
Services will be held at Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore., Oct. 15, 2019, at 3 p.m.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 17, 2019