Calvin E. McNary passed away at home with loved ones by his side on Jan. 18, 2020, at the age of 98.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1921, in Lancaster, Mo., and served in the Army during World War II until he was wounded in Germany. In 1947, he married Dixie (Lawrence) McNary, his wife of 73 years. In the 1950s Calvin and Dixie relocated to Klamath Falls, where he became a dairyman and raised their family. In the 1970s, he sold the cows and worked as a millwright at Weyerhaeuser for 11 years.
In retirement, he helped his son raise cattle in a family operation and was always happy to cook for any of his family who stopped by.
Calvin is survived by his wife Dixie; five children Roy McNary, Mickey and Chris Beegle, Donald and Cheryl McNary, Calvin Leon and Charlotte McNary, and Leona and Gary Worden; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
His life will be celebrated in a private memorial attended by family on Jan. 25, 2020.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 24, 2020