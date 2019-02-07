Carl was born on June 21, 1965, to Enver and Diane Bozgoz in Portland, Ore. He was raised in a large family with four siblings. He graduated Henley High School in 1983 and Oregon Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management in 1996. He married the love of his life, Kathleen (McAleavey) on Aug. 7, 1988, and raised four beautiful children in their 32 years together. Throughout his career, he worked for Safeway, Fastenal, Western Beverage, and Ed Staub and Sons. Many people knew him for his contagious smile, loud personality, giving spirit, hard-working mentality, and love for everyone around him, especially his family. When you couldn't find Carl, he was sure to be fishing in the Klamath River Canyon, hiking through the Cascades, serving at church or being "Papa" to his three beautiful grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Jessica (Daniel) Richardson, Kevin (Alex) Bozgoz, Ethan (Lindsay) Bozgoz and Katelyn Bozgoz; grandchildren, Cullen, Thea and Holden; parents, Enver and Diane; siblings, Robert (Sue) Bozgoz, Susan (John) Dowling and Jane (Nathan) Bigby. He is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Taylor. A service will be held with family and friends at Klamath Christian Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Published in Herald And News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary