|
|
|
Carmen Mercedes Stanek, 83, died Nov. 11, 2019, at her home in Klamath Falls, Ore. There will be a Celebration of Life service in the spring of 2020.
Carmen was born April 11, 1936, in Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, S.D. (Yankton County) to Arnt and Rachel (Lee) Eide. She was baptized and confirmed at Meldal Lutheran Church. She attended rural Sletten School and graduated from Irene High School. Carmen married Dwayne Stanek, Nov. 29, 1958, and he was the love of her life.
Carmen was active in church, and enjoyed sewing, reading and helping others in need. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally and was a loving, kind soul. She was the most wonderful, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could have had.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwayne (Aug. 26, 1996); sisters, Ada Jervik and Lorraine Engen; brothers, Munro, Orris, Kermit and Johie Eide.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Stanek of Klamath Falls, and Scott (Lisa) Stanek of Moriarty, N.M.; six grandchildren, Steven (Nichole), Chris (Brianne) and Jakob Volpe, Justin (Elise) and Mitchell Stanek, and Emily Kasper (Kyle); seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lexi, Cameron, Owen, Chase, Everly and Gabriel; two brothers, Leland Eide of Centerville, S.D., and Clinton Eide of Hamel, Minn.; and her very special sister, Florence Qualseth of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; and many beloved, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Herald And News on Nov. 15, 2019