The passing of Carol Jeanne Broderick, née Dahl, on October 24, 2020 is met with sadness for our loss and gratitude for having been part of her life. Born in Pasadena, California, on July 22, 1927 to Sherman and Nina Dahl, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon.



She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Everyone mom knew was important to her and she loved her family unconditionally.



Having grown up during World War II and the Great Depression, mom was an extraordinary example of a "modern woman". In her teens she ran the concession stand at a local dance pavilion; an unusual opportunity for any female at that time. That experience laid the groundwork for her future success as a businesswoman. By the time she met and married Frank Broderick, she was working as a court stenographer and owned her own home. She valued education, was active in her community, and traveled to several countries. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and Cribbage, completing crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.



Our family is extremely grateful to the caregivers who made it possible for mom to spend her final days in her home with a view to her beloved backyard wildlife.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Broderick. She is survived by her children: Bruce (Kathy) Broderick, Holly (Barry) Card, Christy (Bob) Wollmuth, and Ann (Nelson) Collin. She delighted in her seven grandchildren: Todd (Erin) Card, Nicholas (Amanda) Card, Phillip (Tricia) Card, Michael Alter, Elliott Alter, Stephanie (Chris) Herzer, and Emerson Collin. Her strength, determination, and love will continue to live on through her nine great-grandchildren.



The family will forgo a service at this time due to the constraints of COVID-19.



