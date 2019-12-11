|
Carol "Marcene" Kirkpatrick was born on Jan. 14, 1924, to Lamont and Ina Frulan in Ashland, Ore. She passed away peacefully, at her home in Merrill, Ore., on Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 95.
Growing up, she lived in Klamath Falls, Ore., and McCloud, Calif., where she attended local schools. Marcene married her first husband in 1940, they later had four children together. In 1962, she began working as a dispatcher for the local phone company in Merrill. In March of 1966, she married Orville Kirkpatrick. Marcene and Orville were happily married for 27 years, leading up to his death in 1993.
Marcene loved to travel with good friend, Betty Steber; she was an excellent cook, and loved spending time with family and her little dog, Muffy. For much of her life, Marcene served as a caregiver for multiple family members. She is known for her love and compassion for others. Marcene was often the life of the party and lived life to the fullest until the very end. She enjoyed her weekly trips to Klamath to get her hair and nails done.
Marcene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Cheryl Holt; stepchildren, Marla and Raymond Moore, Joani Lathrop, Abe and Sharon Kirkpatrick; son-in-law, Joe Arment; nephew, Kirk and Janie Kirkpatrick and their children; cousin, Cindy and Tim English; and good friend Violet Hyney. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamont and Ina Frulan; daughters, Carol and Mike Dillon, Linda and Bill Boyd, Gayle Arment; step-daughter, Gwendolyn Short; sister, Shirly Arnold and her spouse Orville Kirkpatrick. Marcene had 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at Malin Cemetery on Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 11, 2019