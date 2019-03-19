Resources More Obituaries for Carol Patzkowsky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol Patzkowsky

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers In honor of Carol Patzkowsky, who passed away peacefully on Feb 22, 2019, while bird watching in the Klamath Basin:



Carol was born on May 29, 1947, daughter to Marcine and Betty Patzkowsky. She grew up in Topeka, Kan., with three siblings Nancy, Mary and Mark. She was an intelligent, humorous, and courageous child, often skipping to school, radiating warmth and joy.



She went to Topeka High School, then received a bachelor of arts degree in education from Washburn University and a master of arts degree in education (reading specialist) from Sacramento State University. Carol was good to everyone - she was straightforward, genuine, and authentic. She was bright and social and spent years as a cheerleader, sorority sister, and pledge mom.



In 1973, Carol drove by herself from Topeka to South Lake Tahoe, where she was a blackjack dealer. There she met her husband Richard and they soon moved to Sacramento, Calif., and began their lives together. They had a son Hadley in 1976. Carol had a deep and abiding love for her family. She adored being a mother, teaching her child how to care for others and live a good life.



After Sacramento, Carol and her husband built an environmentally friendly geodesic dome home in Keno, Ore. In 1985, Carol was left a quadriplegic after a car accident. Despite being confined to a wheelchair for the remaining 34 years of her life, her tenacious spirit, humor, and grit were never lost. She persisted, becoming a role model for dealing with adversity, while remaining the same bright and colorful Carol that everyone knew.



She and her family moved to a home in Klamath Falls, and after 10 years, they moved to an accessible home they built overlooking Klamath Lake. Carol spent many days basking in the sun while sitting on the deck with a glass of wine in her hand. She beamed while she told stories about the latest play she had seen, the current book she was reading, the political landscape, and many stories about friendships from Topeka High School.



Nothing stopped Carol from socializing with family and friends. She adored her family and was supportive and proud of them all, always taking time to listen to what was going on with each and every one of them. She had special connections to everyone in the family and would often send comics from the newspaper when she thought a family member would appreciate the humor as she had. To Carol, it wasn't merely about remembering birthdays and having idle chit chat at gatherings. Carol got to know people at a human level, learning about what was important to them and what they were passionate about. She was gracious and generous - always appreciative of time spent with others. Over lunch and on phone calls, friends and family basked in her greatness and remarkable wisdom. Moments with Carol were full of joy, fun, and admiration. Her spirit was strong and influential to those around her. She was intelligent, smart, and always curious about what was being said. She excelled at listening and staying in touch with people - she was a great writer, kept in touch with letters and emails, and she especially enjoyed writing her annual Christmas letters. She was also an avid reader and made excellent book recommendations. She was part of numerous book clubs, including Page Turners, that she started and led right up until her last days.



Education was very important to Carol. In 1972, she was a fourth grade teacher in Kansas City, Kan., and she spent many years as a special education teacher in Keno and Klamath Falls, Ore., at Henley Junior High, Keno Elementary, Stearns Elementary, and Shasta Elementary schools. She also worked at the Sacramento library for years. Countless students were impacted by her wisdom, encouragement, and her personal tutoring. She retired in 2002 and continued to advocate for education. She was the chair of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship Committee for many years.



Culture and art were important to Carol. She and her husband were initial organizers for the Bald Eagle Conference Art Show, a wildlife-themed show for local artists. For many years, they were the principal organizers for the Klamath Arts Council music and arts festival, "Third Thursdays," where artists showcased work in local establishments. Every year, Carol worked tirelessly to make the event successful and fun, and at the event, she was easily found wheeling around with her bag of fliers hanging off her wheelchair and making sure all was running well. She was also part of the Klamath County Cultural Coalition that made grants available to support local arts organizations, and she was heavily involved in the Democratic Central Committee in Klamath Falls.



Carol was not one to allow her limitations to slow her down. She was endlessly active and involved with people and projects. Each day, with the help from her husband Richard or her caregiver and friend Terese, she put on her sweater, her scarf, her dangling earrings, an extra blanket over her legs, and made a plan for what she wanted to do that day. Even after the accident, she continued to get around. She learned to drive a wheelchair accessible van and remained independent for many years. She traveled to see family and friends, including her lifelong friend Nan, and delighted in drifting on the lake on a pontoon boat with her friend Sue. She enjoyed going to the movies and the theater in Ashland every year - she attended numerous plays with her husband and then spent countless hours discussing what they had seen. She loved bird watching, especially at the Bandon coast, where she spent much time through the years with family. She especially loved pelicans and often had contests with her husband on who would see the first pelican when they returned to Klamath Lake in the spring.



Carol was an avid scrapbooker, even with great difficulty with her hands. She loved all holidays, especially Christmas and the decorations, music, and dishes that came with the holiday season.



Despite her own physical disability, Carol was a leader who cared so much about others and helped others in any way she could. She was not a saint, nor did she want to be. She was an outspoken feminist and active advocate for gender equality and for people with disabilities. Carol left an imprint on the souls of innumerable individuals and will be missed greatly. She was a beacon of light to all who knew her. She had great friends, was devoted to her husband of 46 years and had wonderful relationships with her son and daughter-in-law. She lived her life well. For all who were lucky enough to know her, it has been a privilege and inspiration.



Carol is survived by her husband and best friend Richard Bergstrom; her son and daughter-in-law Hadley Bergstrom and Jennifer Romano-Bergstrom; her sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Bill Edwards; her sister Mary Reilly; her brother and sister-in-law Mark Patzkowsky and Kate Freeman; her brother-in-law and sister friend John and Karen Bergstrom; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Chris and Tom Sassman; her sister-in-law Wanda Bergstrom; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless special friends.



A family gathering will be held at a later date. Please consider donating to the Klamath Audubon Society or a cultural non-profit of your choice.