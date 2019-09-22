Home

Caroline Adams


1929 - 2019
Caroline Adams Obituary
Caroline Francis Zlabek Adams passed away in her home on Sept. 16, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.

She was born in January 1929 in Malin, Ore., to Laura and Frank Zlabek.

Caroline had a long career working for the federal government overseeing many nutritional programs. She was an active member of Eastern Star, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her loving family: brother Joe Zlabek, children Carol Rogers and William Adams, grandchildren Katie Ogborn, Caroline Huddleston, Christina Hunter and Laura Detroit, great-grandchildren Emma, Caleb, Serena, Clarence, Desiree, Cassandra, Nicholas and Mathew, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Herald And News on Sept. 22, 2019
