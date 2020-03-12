|
Carolyn Davidson passed away March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born January 13, 1929 in McDonald County, Missouri to Ernest and Clara Cox. She was the second oldest of two daughters and two sons.
She married Gerald Davidson in Neosho, Missouri October 12, 1947. In 1948 they relocated and settled in Klamath Falls, Oregon raising four children and being active in youth baseball. She resided there until her husband's death in 1996. She worked many years for a privately owned clothing store, La Pointes, where she developed her love of fashion.
Carolyn later located to Yuba City, CA to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She was an active member of Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, Moose International - Yuba City Chapter, and Marysville Art Club. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, and attending musical and theater performances throughout Northern California.
She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Patrick Davidson and Linette Wyatt of Redmond, WA; Michael and Donna Davidson of San Dimas, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Robert Gregorio of Lincoln, CA; grandchildren, Nicole Davidson of Manhattan Beach, CA; Jake Holmes and Kelsey Graham of Yuba City, CA; Jordan and Rachel Holmes of Yuba City, CA; Danielle Holmes of Portland, OR; and great granddaughter Reese Holmes of Yuba City, CA; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth Cox of Corvallis, OR; Jim and Roberta Cox of Medford, OR. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Gerald "Red" Davidson, her youngest son, Steven Davidson, and her sister, Opal Strickland.
Memorial services are being held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, CA. Reception will follow at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 12, 2020