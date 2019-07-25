Longtime Klamath Falls resident Carolyn Marie Brooks (nee Ustick) died in Albany, Ore., on July 20, 2019, with family by her side. She had just turned 89 that week. She was born on July 16, 1930, in Eugene, Ore., to Joy Abbott Ustick and Freda (Kuhns) Ustick. She had an older sister Norma Neely and a younger brother David Ustick.



The family moved to Klamath Falls in 1934 and Carolyn wound up living most of her life in Klamath County. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1948. She married Robert "Bob" Harold Cline on June 25, 1949, and they had three children, Terry, Chase and Judy. Bob died in a plane crash in July 1962 at the age of 36.



She married Eldon Albert "Buck" Burgdorf on June 1, 1965, and they had one child, Edward Albert Burgdorf. Buck died in December 1990.



She married Erwin Thomas "Tom" Brooks in March 1992. Tom died in November 2007.



During her lifetime, Carolyn was primarily a homemaker, but she also worked as a telephone operator, insurance claims clerk, and a veterinary assistant at various times. And she wound up running the Burgdorf ranch in Bonanza, Ore., especially as her husband became ill.



The most enjoyable hobby in her life was as an amateur radio (ham) operator. She received her first license in 1957 (call number W7IRF); her most recent call letters were AB7ET. She belonged to numerous radio organizations and in 1993 became founder and president of the local Quarter Century Wireless Association.



She is predeceased by her parents, both siblings, and all three husbands.



She is survived by her children who all live in Oregon: Terry Cline in Beaverton, Chase Cline and his wife Ginny in Veneta, Judy Cline in Springfield, and Ed Burgdorf and wife Christy in Albany as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice in her memory. A celebration of her life will be announced later. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com. Published in Herald And News on July 25, 2019