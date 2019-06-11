Carolyn Hansen was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 17, 1946. Her family later moved to Sacramento, Calif., where her father worked as a letter carrier for the Town and Country Postal Branch.



While in Sacramento, she attended both elementary and two years of high school at St. Philamine schools. For her junior high school year, she transferred to Mira Loma. There she earned a top award in business education.



Her future husband, Harry, moved in across the street when she was about 11 years old. She helped him fold his newspapers and they played childhood games such as hide and seek and kick the can together.



After graduation from high school, she took employment as a secretary. She worked for McClellan Air Force Base among other short-term positions until her future husband graduated from Sacramento State College. They were then married and moved to Tulelake, where her husband took a teaching position at Tulelake Elementary School.



While living in Tulelake, she remained active in church life, youth organizations and being a caring mother for both of her children, Rebecca and Andrew. She and her husband, Harry, moved their family to the Rolling Hills Henley area to foster better opportunities for both of their children.



She remained a talented and caring mother and wife until her passing on June 6, 2019. Because of her loving support, much was possible for her children and her husband.



A celebration of life will be held later in the year when friends and family can attend it more easily.