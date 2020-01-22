|
|
Carolyn Kay Hoylman-Stevenson passed away on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020, and is now in the loving arms of Jesus. Carolyn was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ since childhood and she gave her life in service and devotion to him. Jesus was the central figure in Carolyn's life and this was evident in everything she said and did.
She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, until she reached high school. While in high school, her family moved to Murphy, Ore., briefly, where she met and married Robert "Bob" L. Hoylman in 1959 when she was 17 years old.
Carolyn was at Bob's side while he served in the United States Navy for 23 years, including taking care of three boys by herself while Bob served aboard the USS Bennington in Vietnam. They served at NAS Kodiak, Alaska; NAS Agana, Guam; NAS Midway Island; NAS Pt. Mugu, Calif.; NAS Lemoore, Calif.; and NAS Crows Landing, Calif. During their 48-year marriage, Carolyn and Bob had three sons Robert Jr., Rick, and Roger. Being a wife and mother was Carolyn's lifelong dream and she was an amazing mom and a devoted and faithful wife.
When Bob retired from the United States Navy in 1981, Carolyn and Bob moved to Bonanza, Ore., where they continued to live until Bob's passing in 2008 and Carolyn's passing Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
While in Bonanza, Carolyn worked at Bonanza School in special education for many years. She was gifted to work with children. She loved teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school as well as influencing and loving children in special education at Bonanza. Her impact in the lives of children during her lifetime was incalculable, including the impact she had in the lives of her three sons. Carolyn was often "mom" to the many friends of her sons who visited and hung out at the house over the years. Her home was often "Grand Central Station" for family, friends and visitors who would always find food, friendship, and love. Many a lonely soul found refuge, encouragement and love in Carolyn's home.
After Bob passed away, Carolyn was fortunate to find love again when she met and married James Stevenson in 2011. Carolyn and James met at church and enjoyed a peaceful and quiet life together living in their home in Bonanza, the one with the white picket fence surrounding the yard. James and Carolyn took occasional drives to the surrounding countryside or to the coast. Carolyn and James were members of Bonanza Community Church for many years and Carolyn enjoyed attending church functions and Bible study.
James lovingly cared for Carolyn until her death.
Carolyn loved Bonanza, her church and her community. She would often comment how much she enjoyed living in Bonanza and couldn't imagine living anywhere else. She would often ask her husband and her son Rick "Don't you feel lucky to live here?"
She is survived by her husband James Stevenson, her sons Rick Hoylman and Roger Hoylman, daughter-in-law Lynn Hoylman, and grandchildren Kailin, Kilee, and Laci. She is also survived by her nephew Rod Williams of Murphy, Ore., whom she loved as a son, and nieces Ronda and Lisa.
Carolyn will be deeply missed, but her impact in the lives of others and her legacy of love and encouragement will never be forgotten by those who were fortunate to know her.
A memorial service for Carolyn will be held in Bonanza Community Church in Bonanza on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 22, 2020