On July 13, 2019, Carolyn Kosten went home to be with the lord, and her husband of 55 years.



Carolyn was born May 25, 1937, in Ventura, Calif., to Kenneth and Bernice Clow. She grew up in Ventura and Ojai, Calif. In 1960 a friend set Carolyn and George up on a blind date to go dancing. George showed up with a broken leg, and Carolyn thought to herself "Oh boy, this will never work." Needless to say it did work! Carolyn and George were married on Sept. 10, 1961. Together they operated a horse training stable in Ojai, California for 19 years. A job opportunity in 1979 had them moving to Bonanza, Ore. In 1990, Carolyn's long life dream came true when she opened Kosten's Country Kitchen in Bonanza. She absolutely loved every aspect of the cafe. She owned and operated the cafe until retiring in 2011.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, a sister, two sons and a daughter. She is survived by brother, Joe Clow; son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Molly Kosten; daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Carl Fernlund; son, Jeff Kosten; and daughter-in-law Lori Kosten Rose. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Staci, Ammi, Sarah, Amanda, Sammy Jo, Colton, Alex, Nicholas, Jedediah, Jeremiah, Shannon, Kendall, and Kaylee; great-grandchildren Dakota, Christian, Alan, Skylar, Tatum, Oliver, Tanner, Kylee, Thomas, Weston, Camden, Jamar, Jeliah, and Jayd Lynn. She leaves special friends Jeanne Hogan and Micky Burton. At Carol's request, there will be no funeral services. Published in Herald And News on July 21, 2019