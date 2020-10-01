Carson Henry Miller, 83, of Klamath Falls passed away from natural causes on September 16, 2020, surrounded by family. Carson was born in DeQueen, Arkansas To Henry and Dora Miller. He was the second of three sons. When Carson was very young, the family moved to Bly, where his father worked for Weyerhaeuser. Carson graduated as salutatorian from Bly High School in 1955. After serving two years in the Army as an MP he returned to Bly. Carson began his 42-year career with Weyerhaeuser where he excelled at any job assigned to him. He completed the last several decades of his career operating loaders. Shortly after his return to Bly he married Shelba Diann Clemens. Shelba's young son, Mark, was soon joined by two additional children, Ray and Letrisa. Carson and Diann eventually separated but remained friends. Carson and his family moved to Bonanza in 1972 where they raised and sold Duroc pigs. Carson eventually moved to Klamath Falls, where he spent his retirement years.



Carson was never happier than when in the outdoors with his family and friends. From early boyhood, Carson could be found fishing the many streams and rivers in the Bly area. He could often be found fishing on the Rogue and Chetco river getting in "just one more cast". If not fishing in a creek or river, Carson would be chasing salmon or catching a boat load of black snapper. Carson never lost his enjoyment of the annual deer and elk hunts. He so enjoyed the banter around the campfire and spending time with everyone whom joined the hunt. These hunting adventures always included a happy dog, usually smelling of ice cream and hamburgers, his son Ray, good friends Dave Huckins and Thomas Jones, and quite often his grand daughter Mariah.



Carson was a failed curmudgeon. He tried to be a cynic, but could never fully commit. His humor, intelligence, and generosity always came through and fostered many lifelong friendships. Being with Carson was always interesting, because he was interesting and interested. He could equally discuss politics, science,sunsets,zombies, or what animals are saying to each other when we're not around. He also had an incredible catalogue of stories, absolutely none of which were true.



Carson took exceptional pride in the accomplishments of all of his children and grand children. In his final days, he was exceedingly happy to witness the marriage of his beloved granddaughter Mariah, to Leighton Guthmiller, who "may or may not be good enough for her." Mariah and Leighton were thrilled that "Gpa" was able to attend.



Carson's daughter-in-law, Jeanie, spent countless days and hours over the last several years making sure that everything that could be done for him was being done. She earned the nickname, "The Warden", by Carson for her unrelenting demands that he do exactly as his doctors ordered. He will be missed by all.



Carson is survived by his children- Mark (Corina) Clemens, Ray (Jeanie) Miller, Letrisa (Chris) Davie; brothers Doyle (Gayle) Miller, Norman (Jennifer) Miller; Grandchildren- Noland, Logan, Kyle, Mariah, Alexandra; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to Dr. George Kubac and staff, Dr. Michelle Rushton, and Dr. Matthew Sweetser and staff. The care and friendship received by Carson was deeply appreciated by he and his family.



At Carson request, there will be no funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store