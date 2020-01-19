|
|
|
Catherine Virginia Bolton joined her Lord in Heaven on Oct. 23, 2019, in Cottonwood, Ariz. Her daughter Trisha was by her side and sang her to heaven with "Amazing Grace."
Catherine was formerly a longtime resident of Modesto, Calif., and Keno, Ore. She was born on March 10, 1924, to Grover Patrick and Sarah Loretta Stombaugh in Joplin, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vannah Edward Bolton and her daughter Angeline Gail Nikkinen as well as grandson Jesse Daniel and great-grandson Brynden Daniel. She was also preceded by her parents and brothers Albert, John, Rufus and Ray.
Catherine is survived by her children Carla (Chuck) Biely, Vannah (Kim) Bolton Jr., Trisha (Greg Johnson) Daniel, Cathy Morgan and Pamela Keefer and son-in-law Donald Nikkinen. She is also survived by grandchildren Eric Broughton, Julie Silva, Karen Moisant, Karla Fagan, Shawn Britt, Michelle Payne, Jack Daniel, Sarah Smith, Katie Daniel, and Derek Gathwright as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is greatly missed by all.
Catherine truly believed in the Lord and was always involved in her church wherever she lived. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and was an avid reader. Family was of utmost importance to her.
She will be buried with her husband at Eagle Point Veterans Cemetery in Oregon on March 10, 2020. A celebration of her life will follow at a place to be determined.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 19, 2020