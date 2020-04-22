|
The Queen of Purple, Charene Gina Anderson, beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, and friend, soared to heaven on April 8, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1970. She was a 1988 Mazama High School graduate. She graduated from Phagan's Medford Beauty College in March of 1990. She worked at Images Salon and The Backdoor Beauty Salon, before opening her own salon, Artistic Design Studio, all in Klamath Falls. She also managed the Perfect Look Salon in Wilsonville, OR for a period of time. She was an extremely talented Nail artist and Stylist. Her passion for the beauty industry, also led her to become a part time instructor at College of Cosmetology, an educator for Tressa and Voila, Haircolor. She worked at numerous Nail and Hair Shows. Her Purple Passion entry at a nail competition in Lincoln City, OR, took first place. She co-founded Cuts for Cancer in Klamath Falls. She loved her family and friends, animals, the beach, music, dance, reality tv and reading the tabloids. Her fun, loving, beautiful, yet stubborn, big red haired soul, will be missed by all who knew her. She moved from Klamath Falls to St. Helens, then to Gresham, where she passed away. She had been married to Troy Johnson and Calvin Martin. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Anderson and grandparents. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Anderson and Dorothy's friend Barry Seaman, her brother John Anderson,Aunt Peggy Preisz, Aunt Marleen and Uncle Rob Monroe, Aunt Joyce Preckel, Aunt Irene and Uncle Bob Rosenberg, cousins Lori and Jim Beseda, Mike and Dece' Kohler, Brian and Billie Paske, and Craig Paske. A memorial will be held in Klamath Falls at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Apr. 22, 2020