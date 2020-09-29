On September 23, 2020 at 4:50 am, Charles Nick Johnson went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Nick was born in Klamath Falls, OR to Stanley and Alice Johnson of Malin, OR, on February 8, 1944. His childhood was spent on the family ranch. He spent a lot of time with the cowboys of old and knew his way well around cattle and horses. In high school he became quite the star with all of his athletic talents in football and basketball. His talent didn't quit there, but carried into college. He attended OSU and OTI playing both football and basketball. He was a college letterman and MVP. He tried his hand at boxing and became a Golden Gloves Runner-up. He also went into pro-ball for a short period and played for the BC Lions. Judo was another one of his sports. He had a 2nd degree black belt and as a Sensai taught many of us young'uns.



On September 1, 1963 he married Gwen Kirkpatrick. They raIsed four children together in Malin, and later in Lakeview, Chiloquin, and Klamath Falls. During this time he really got into rodeo. He was very good at steer wrestling or bull dogging. From his talent and experience growing up, he then became a bull-fighter/rodeo clown. Cowboys rested a little easier when he was in the arena. In 1987 Nick married Kathryn Davidson. They resided in Philomath, OR. He made his living horse logging and timber falling. Seven years later Kathryn passed away. On November 12, 1994, he married Debbie (Dee) Johnson. He continued his logging trade and also went to Salem Bible College to receive credentials to be a pastor. Some of the ministries he was involved with were Child Evangelism Fellowship, a prison ministry at Oregon Correctional Institute in Salem, and he began a bible study at Pop's Branding Iron in Albany, OR. They remained married until his death and resided in Albany, OR next door to his youngest son Orly.



Nick was first and foremost a true believer in Jesus Christ. He never waivered from his faith. There wasn't a person he came in contact with that didn't hear the gospel message. And along with that, he was known for his incredible heart and try with no quit to him. He was a man of high integrity, a man to look up to. He was an amazing husband, dad, and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all.



Nick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Stanley and Alice Johnson. He is survived by his wife Debbie Johnson, His siblings Jill Moore, Leith (Rollin) Throne, Joy Winzerling, and Pete (Terri) Johnson. His children Charley (AnnaMae) Johnson, Trisha (Ray) McBee, Thad (Jen) Johnson, and Orly (Amy) Johnson. Step-children Angela Draper, Sharon (Shaun) Shearer, Sherri (Randy) Edwards, Jimmy Johnson, Stephanie Davidson, James Johnson, and Jed Johnson. Grand-children Taylor, JesseJane, Lacey, Cassie, Chelsea, Bailey, Bronc, and Tori. And 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way.



Please join us at the Malin Cemetery to honor and remember him on October 3, 2020 at 11am. There will be a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Youth for Christ PO BOX 557 Malin, OR 97632 or Child Evangelism Fellowship PO BOX 941 Covallis, OR.



