Charles William Payne passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
He was born on July 6, 1930, in McMinnville, Ore., to Sophia Schulson and Loren Payne. Raised on his mother's farm located on a road called Poverty Bend, he had three sisters Mildred Philippi, Vivian McGranahan, and Florence Thies, three half-brothers Oscar, Lester "Bud" and Roy and one half-sister May. Sophia gave Charles many gifts, including a passion for reading and an understanding of the importance of family. As a child of the depression, life was rarely easy, but the family was strong and happy.
After Charles enlisted to serve in the Korean War, he returned to his family and worked on the family farm. He was known to have a second sense for all creatures. He had a particularly soft spot for Guernsey cows, goats, dogs and young people.
Charles first met the love of his life Winifred at a dance in the hills of Yamhill County. They were married in 1956. Winnie and Charles made their home on a little plot of land just big enough for a small farm in Southern Klamath County, where he could share his love of reading, fishing and animals with his kids Michelle, John and Susan. Always game for an adventure, he annually took his family backpacking in the Mountain Lakes Wilderness in the fall and the Oregon Coast every summer. Charles and Winnie traveled more extensively to China and Thailand in later years.
Charles and Winnie were active members of the Klamath Falls community for 54 years. Charles received his associate's degree in agricultural technology and proudly attended Mt. Laki Presbyterian Church for over 44 years. He loved live music and performances, especially the Cowboy and Fisher poets gatherings. He was an avid volunteer for the SMART program for over 16 years.
He never met a stranger. He genuinely loved people and was always in pursuit of an authentic human connection. He studied philosophy and the major world religions. He was interested in differing perspectives. Charles took his civic responsibilities very seriously, always noting it is a privilege to vote.
Survivors include his wife Winnie Payne; daughters Michelle (Steve Jones) and Susan (Morgan Allen) and their daughter Sophia; son John (Susan Kleeman); granddaughter Channell Murphy and her son Gavin.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St., Dallas, OR 97338. For questions about the service, please contact the center at 503-623-2325.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 3, 2019