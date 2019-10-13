|
Charles Victor Shuck, better known as "Jim," was born on Oct. 27, 1930. in Merrill, Ore., and passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Jim is survived by his children and their spouses Vicki (Gary Vincent), Matt (Mary), Dan (Tammy) and Beth (Glen Carey); grandchildren Camille, Ryan, Tyler, Ricky, Mallory, Rachel and Becky; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanna, his brother Mervyn and his parents Helen and Cliff.
Jim grew up in the Merrill/Tulelake area, graduating from Merrill High School in 1948. In 1950, he married the love of his life Joanna May (McAuliffe) and in 1951 enlisted in the Air Force. He served four years and was honorably discharged. He returned to Merrill with his family and spent the rest of his working life in agriculture.
In 1975, Jim and Joanna partnered with Chris and Linda Moudry and Bob and Patsy Gasser to form Basin Fertilizer and Chemical Co., where he served the Klamath area farmers until his retirement.
Jim had a rich and full life centered on family, friends, community, church, and farming and ranching. His generosity was well-known and he was a friend to many. Jim loved his golf, reading about history, watching documentaries on World War II and aircraft, playing his accordion and staying on top of current events. He was a great storyteller and could entertain for hours with his memories of people and events from since he was a child. Jim was truly a fine man, striving to "do right" by everyone he had dealings with.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 in O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel and the funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Merrill at 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to Klamath Hospice or St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Merrill.
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 13, 2019