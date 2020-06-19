Reverend Charles V. Driesbach, 94, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on June 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Due to gathering restrictions, reservations will be required. To make reservations, please call Sacred Heart at (541)884-4566, or visit www.sacredheartkf.org. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald And News on Jun. 19, 2020.