Charles Gerald Romary (Chuck), age 89, passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2019, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa L. Romary/Dave Mosher of Beaverton, Ore.; son Charles Y. Romary/Molly of LA, Calif.; granddaughter Danielle L. Covey/ Brian of Holly Ridge, N.C.; grandson Jason J. Dobey of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and great-grandson Reece Covey. He is also survived by partner and companion Jean Martin and extended family with a special mention of Cierra.
Services will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Hope Lutheran Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, www.JDRF.org.
Published in Herald And News on May 30, 2019
