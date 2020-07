Chequita A. Peacock, also known as "Mea," passed away July 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Her battle was short, but her fight was like no other!



She touched so many lives and will be missed by many. Please come join he family for a celebration of life at 2:00 pm on August 1, 2020, at 10766 Powell Rd, Keno, OR. And bring a dish - "Mea's Fight"



