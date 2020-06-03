Cheryl Dean Riggs, 73, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Klamath Falls, OR. She was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Buck & Juanita Stoehsler. She graduated from Henley High School in 1965. From 1979-2017 she resided in Wasilla & Palmer, Alaska.



In 1979 she and John hauled the family up the Al-Can Highway and settled in the valley. They spent the next 35 years working, raising kids and showing anyone who wanted to tag along the Alaskan experience.



Cheryl worked side by side with John at Great Northern Engineering for 32 years. But before that Cheryl earned her Master's in Education at the University of Oregon. She loved working in special education, had various publications and was awarded Educator of the Year in 1975. Although Cheryl was a Duck, she loved joining John at the Beavers games and was often teased for wearing orange.



She is preceded in death by her soul mate and husband, John Riggs.



She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Smith, son-in-law Todd Smith, grandchildren Sawyer and Kaden, her daughter Niki Reed, son-in-law Dan Reed, grandchildren Lindsey, Lauren and Gavin. She was called Aunt Cheryl, Nana, Deanie and the Nibbler.



Due to the restrictions of the corona virus a private service will be held in Oregon.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of the Children - Klamath Basin, 3837 Altamont Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.



