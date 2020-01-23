|
Christine Grazelda Riddle Allen, 92, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020, at her home in Klamath Falls, surrounded by family members.
She was born on March 13, 1927, at Paiute Camp near Beatty to Simeon B. and Elsie (Noneo) Riddle Sr. She was the granddaughter of Jefferson D. and Amanda (Schonchin) Riddle and the great-granddaughter of Frank and Nanooktowa Toby "Winema" Riddle. Jefferson Riddle wrote "The Indian History of the Modoc War," which included an account of Winema's service as an interpreter during the war.
Christine attended school in Bonanza and worked during her teenage years in Frank Smith's store in Beatty. She later performed clerical work at Klamath Agency and still later worked as a housekeeper at the Winema Inn in Klamath Falls.
She enjoyed many activities in the outdoors, including camping, hiking, gathering plants, boating and rafting on the Sycan River, and riding quads. Among her favorite places was Fern Cave in the Lava Beds National Monument.
She was an avid reader who liked to attend educational conferences and research a variety of topics. She attended the Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children Warren James Riddle Sr., Debra L. Riddle, John R. Decker, Aaron D. Decker, Joe A. Allen, Evon D. Cleven, Diane H. Allen, Ardeen C. Allen and Audra K. Allen and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four children Henry A. Allen, David B. Allen, Janice L. Tupper and Vaunette R. Allen.
At her request, no services will be held. Her cremains will be interred in Chief Schonchin Cemetery near Beatty.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 23, 2020