Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel
515 Pine St
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
(541) 884-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Foeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Foeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Foeller Obituary
Christopher Martin Foeller, 49, died at his home in Klamath Falls on Jan. 12, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Christopher was born on Nov. 10, 1970, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Robert E. and Theresa A. Foeller.

Chris graduated from Mazama High School in 1988 and received a bachelor of foreign languages degree from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., June 1992. He worked for Microsoft Corporation as a business process manager in Redmond, Wash.

He spent many hours playing World of Warcraft and other computer games. He was also an avid crocheter, making many afghans for friends and family. Chris was also very involved in spiritual seminars and collected many rocks and gemstones. He also spent time in Japan and Germany as a foreign exchange student and spoke Japanese and German fluently.

He is survived by his mother Theresa Ann Foeller; his siblings Jolene Marie Cortel, Derrick Eugene Foeller, and Jennifer Bernice Krenning; and multiple nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; he was the best uncle, ever, to all of them.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Foeller, who died on July 1, 2012, grandparents Dale and Delois Mahan and Phillip and Agnus Chantri.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -