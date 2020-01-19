|
Christopher Martin Foeller, 49, died at his home in Klamath Falls on Jan. 12, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Christopher was born on Nov. 10, 1970, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Robert E. and Theresa A. Foeller.
Chris graduated from Mazama High School in 1988 and received a bachelor of foreign languages degree from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., June 1992. He worked for Microsoft Corporation as a business process manager in Redmond, Wash.
He spent many hours playing World of Warcraft and other computer games. He was also an avid crocheter, making many afghans for friends and family. Chris was also very involved in spiritual seminars and collected many rocks and gemstones. He also spent time in Japan and Germany as a foreign exchange student and spoke Japanese and German fluently.
He is survived by his mother Theresa Ann Foeller; his siblings Jolene Marie Cortel, Derrick Eugene Foeller, and Jennifer Bernice Krenning; and multiple nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; he was the best uncle, ever, to all of them.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert E. Foeller, who died on July 1, 2012, grandparents Dale and Delois Mahan and Phillip and Agnus Chantri.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 19, 2020