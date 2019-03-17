|
Claire H. Duncan passed away March 11, 2019 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was born in Williams, OR in 1922 and spent his early childhood in Langell Valley, before moving to Merrill after the death of his father.
He graduated from Merrill High School and then served in the US Army during WWII in Europe.
Upon returning, he lived the rest of his life in Merrill and was involved in many civic activities in support of the community. He is survived by his step children: Francis Berry, Lyleen Pope, and Mike Tedrick; and numerous grandchildren. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 17, 2019