Clare Eldon Hard Jr., best known as "Tupper," was born on March 3, 1951, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Mike and Maxine Hard.
He graduated from Bonanza High School in 1969 and then served four years in the Navy. He eventually settled in the Salem, Ore., area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and playing his guitar. He passed away on Dec. 8 after a long struggle with diabetes and is now in the arms of his Savior.
He is survived by his father and mother, one brother, three sisters and many loved family members. A private service will be held by his family.
Published in Herald And News on Dec. 20, 2019