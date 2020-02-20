|
Claude William Newman, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 17, 2020, with his beloved wife Judy and daughter, Cindy, by his side. Claude was born in Buffalo, New York on Sept. 6, 1938. On June 27, 1959, he married the love of his life, Judy Schulz. In 1960, He and Judy moved to the west coast, where they raised their family of three daughters.
He is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Sandy, Sharen and Cindy; as well as 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Claude loved serving the Lord alongside his sweet wife in many volunteer positions, including Junior High Youth Groups, United Christian Ministries, Sky Lakes Hospital, and the Cancer Treatment Center. Everywhere he went he encouraged and loved people. His famous sense of humor was epic! He loved sharing his love of the Lord at his church and throughout the community, touching lives everywhere he went.
Please join Claude's family in a Celebration of Life Service at Bible Baptist Church, 4849 S. Sixth Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 on Saturday Feb.22, 2020 @ 11:00 am.
Published in Herald And News on Feb. 20, 2020