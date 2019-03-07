Claudia Bednar, 81, a longtime resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home following a long illness. Claudia was born on Aug. 25, 1937, in Harrington, Wash., to Georgietta (Brown) and Russell McCune. She was the youngest of nine siblings who all preceded her in death.



On Aug. 15, 1953, she married Victor Bednar in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They were married over 41 years when he passed away in 1994.



Claudia was previously a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and worked for many years at the Bishop's Attic, supporting Sacred Heart School.



She is survived by her companion of nearly 20 years, Bob Mayfield, and her children Randy (Jackie), Vickie (Ernie), Shirley (Tom), Kimberley (Bob), Timothy (Teresa) and Kevin (Leigh) as well as more grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren than she could keep track of in her later years.



She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Victor, privately, and a celebration of life for family will follow later this year. Memorial contributions can be made to Klamath Hospice.