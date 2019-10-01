|
Clay Adam Garrison, 59, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer; he was surrounded by family.
He is survived by sons Tyler Adam Garrison of Klamath Falls, Ore., and Nicholas Garrison of Tucson, Ariz., significant other ("love of my life") Anna of Klamath Falls, and siblings Rick, Linda, Tracey and Bill.
He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Ayers, father Dick Garrison, and sister Cathy Garrison.
A celebration of life will be held in The Waffle Hut, 106 Main St., on Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
Contributions in Clay's name may be made to Hospice or the .
Published in Herald And News on Oct. 1, 2019