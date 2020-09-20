Clement A. Levesque (Skip) of Keno Or, born January 25, 1947 passed away September 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son Roy Dean and brother Dolar Roy and wife Gail of Las Vegas.



Skip lived in Keno for almost thirty years. He was an avid sportsman and at one time owned the Fly Shack in Keno.



Skip is survived by his wife Jacqueline A. Levesque of Keno, OR, Mother Patricia A. Ihde of San Antonio, TX, brother Michael and wife Iris and family of Fresno, CA, brother Marc and his wife Cynthia and family of San Antonio, TX, brother John David and wife Connie and family of Klamath Falls, OR, brother Christopher and wife Ann Ihde and family of Noland, TX.



Burial arrangements are pending and will be in Sutter County, CA.



In lieu of flowers the family request that you donate to your local food bank and then go fishing when you can.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store