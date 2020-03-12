|
Cleo (Burgess) Hutchinson was born March 26, 1932 and passed away in Oregon City on March 8, 2020. Cleo lived most of her life in Southern Oregon. She graduated from Henley High School in 1950 and moved to Ashland that same year. Cleo was the proud owner of the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Ashland from 1973-1980. She is survived by her sons; Dave Hutchinson and Scott Hutchinson and by her daughter Donna (Hutchinson) Weber. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Seth Weber and Caitlin Weber. Cleo welcomed her first great -grandchild, Marlowe Rose Weber-Higgins, in January.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 12, 2020