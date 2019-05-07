|
Clifford Bennett, a lifelong resident of Klamath Falls, Ore., died on Friday, May 3, 2019, in Klamath Falls.
Clifford was born in Klamath Falls to Francis and Evaro (Bell) Bennett, the oldest of two brothers. He graduated from Klamath Union High School.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, was wounded in service and and honored with the Purple Heart. Following his time in the service, he worked at Jeld-Wen for 29 years as an operator.
Clifford enjoyed fishing, rockhounding and camping.
Clifford is survived by his wife Patti Bennett; daughter Vicki Collier; step-daughters Ronda Varga and Dr. Kimberly Rogers; step-son Brian Rogers; five grandchildren Jamie Lee, Andrea Lee, Angela Dearborn, Beau Collier and Talea Collier; niece Maria Depew; and brother Gerry and his wife Elizabeth Bennett.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Shayla and his mother and father.
Published in Herald And News on May 7, 2019