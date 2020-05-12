Clyde Lowell Rodgers, 79 of Keno, Ore., succumbed to the effects of dementia on May 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones.



Clyde was born Dec. 9, 1940 in Wappapello, Mo. to Floyd Henry Rodgers and Mary Josephine (Sweet) Rodgers.



He is survived by his wife Leslie Rodgers daughters, Teresa Courtney and Chris Rodgers; sons, Greg Rodgers and daughter in law Christie, Marty Rodgers and wife Sherrie; Sisters, Velda Kessler, Margaret Worden, and Barbara Brown; brothers, Bill Rodgers and Jim Rodgers; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services to be announced at a later date.



Those wishing to make contributions to the memorial please contact Teresa Courtney at 541-784-5015.



