Colleen Church, 91, passed away on March 12, 2020 in Albany. She was born in Eugene, Oregon to Harry and Ethel Stolsig (Cogswell). Colleen graduated from Coburg High School in 1947. She married George Church in 1948. Dating was filled with community dances at grange halls with live music from the southern Oregon coast in Bandon where George lived to Medford and back to Eugene where Colleen lived. After a couple weeks, George declared, "I'm exhausted. Let's get married!" They were married for 50 years until his death in 1998. Now they are dancing together once again. They lived in Springfield, Bandon, and Riverton, Oregon before settling in Klamath Falls in 1959 where they worked in farming for 30 years before retiring to Otis, OR in 1989. When George died Colleen moved back to Klamath Falls and then Albany in 2012. Colleen was an avid reader, wrote poetry, loved opera, quilting, collecting elephants and rocks from around the world, and her Japanese garden. Colleen is survived by three daughter's: Barbara Loomis (Sonny) of Klamath Falls, Cathy Earley (Joe) of Payette, ID, Lynn Welp (Ken) of Albany; sister Barbara Heaton of Cottage Grove; six grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George, sisters Mae Westrope, Leota Swafford, and brother Delmar Stolsig. Her family would like to thank Timberwood Court Memory Care and Evergreen Hospice staff for their love and care of our mother. They are angels who walk among us!
*Services are pending.
Published in Herald And News on Mar. 19, 2020