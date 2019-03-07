Services Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives 558 Business Park Drive Medford , OR 97504 (541) 770-6505 For more information about Coralee Fries Resources More Obituaries for Coralee Fries Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Coralee Fries

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers North Dakota native, longtime Oregon teacher, resident and child advocate has passed away. Those who knew Coralee Merideth Warner Fries knew her as incredibly passionate, humble, resilient and a well-read democrat who worked hard to generate and ensure equal opportunities for others, through others.

Coralee dedicated her career, leadership and volunteerism efforts focused on Ensuring the education opportunities for all students to reach their full potential, Empowerment of children though adequate resources and making connections for families in need with the right community partnerships to thrive.

Coralee was born in Grafton, N.D., on Dec. 17, 1945, to Wallace and Cora Warner. She is survived by two siblings and their spouses; her brother Russ and Shir Warner of Tucson, Ariz.; and her sister Colleen and Mike Donelly of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by her three children, daughter Corlyn Caspers and spouse Rod Kolkow of Medford, Ore., son James Caspers and spouse Cory Pope of Hudson, Wis., and son David Caspers of Scottsdale, Ariz. She was blessed with seven grandchildren Megan, Laura, Samuel, Kennedy, Sophie, Jasper and Max (deceased). She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.

Coralee graduated high school from Wahpeton, N.D., in 1963 and received her associate's degree from North Dakota State School of Science in 1975 also in Wahpeton. She went on to further her education and graduated cum laude from Moorehead State University in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in education in Moorhead, Minn. She continued her education graduating with master's degrees in counseling and education at Western Oregon State University in 1980 and 1989, respectively.

Coralee married her love and best friend Charles Martin Fries in March 1980. They shared a very special interest in the needs of children in all of Klamath County as well as a passion for the beautiful outdoors that Oregon provided them until Chuck's passing on Aug. 29, 1992, while hiking on Mt. McLaughlin, Ore.

Coralee was passionate about helping others during her career and community involvement. Her career at Klamath Falls School District began as she worked as a resource education teacher from 1977 to 1988. She then advocated and counseled students at Ponderosa Junior High School and Klamath Union High School from 1988 to 2003 until her retirement. She would later return to Klamath Union under a contract during 2007 and 2008 as a counselor.

Coralee humbly served alongside other community members and dedicated her leadership and service to many important volunteer efforts throughout her life's journey. The organizations she enjoyed serving included both the North Dakota and Oregon Childrens Trust Fund, Department of Human Services Citizen Review Board and Pelican Babbies Teen Parent Center. She also help found EagleRidge Charter High School. Her national volunteerism included the National Red Cross during many natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and a longstanding hospice volunteer who received the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2006.

When she wasn't volunteering, Coralee could often be seen heading off to explore on adventures to the outdoors, fly fishing, cross country skiing, visiting her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren or furthering her faith in God.

A favorite note the family had found that Coralee had written said "Enjoy each day as it is, and often stay and admire the songs of the birds and the simplicity of a single blade of grass."

A celebration of life gathering will be held for her family in the serene beauty of the Wood River Valley near Klamath Falls, Ore., a special place the family often enjoyed together.

Coralee shared many thanks for the kind, tender, quality care she received from the Rogue Valley Medical Center, Asante Hospice and her dear family. In Coralee's honor, donations can be made to the scholarship fund of EagleRidge High School, 677 S. Seventh St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Published in Herald And News from Mar. 7 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries