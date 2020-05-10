Craig Caster
1929 - 2020
Craig Caster, 90, passed away to be with his Lord and Savor Jesus on May 1, 2020, at home with his loved ones by his side. Craig was born Nov. 17, 1929 in Kelseville, Calif; raised in Tennat, Calif; and moved to Klamath Falls, Ore. at 16, attending KUHS and OIT. In 1951, Craig married the love of his life, Joan. They celebrated 69 years of marriage. Craig was a very talented guitar player and singer. Craig and 4 of his young friends played guitar and sang for dances. Throughout his life, his family, especially his grand kids, enjoyed his music and joined in singing. Craig played his guitar for the last time April 26. Craig's greatest joy was the birth of his two children. Christopher Caster is a professor at OIT teaching Vascular Technology. Karen Barnett has been a grade school teacher for 35 years. Craig planned all vacations around them, including ocean trips, camping and going to San Francisco. A few other favorite trips were Green Bay, WI, supporting his favorite team "The Packers", Chicago, Grand Ole Opry, Disneyland, Alaskan Cruise and Hawaii with his children and grandchildren. Craig worked at Columbia Plywood for 38 years. Craig attended Klamath Assembly of God Thrive Church. He loved and appreciated Pastor Kevin Drake and special long time friends who were "family" to him. He is survived by his wife Joan, son Chris (Gloria), daughter Karen (Butch), his grandchildren who brought him so much happiness and joy being with us every Christmas Eve, birthday parties and swimming in his backyard pool.Craig was so proud of grandson, Jason Caster's walk of 2,153 miles on the P.C.T. Granddaughter, Jennifer Bowman (Andrew), a teacher and mother, honored Craig by giving his name to their son Adin Craig Bowman. Grandson, Alex Barnett (Susana), is currently a U.S Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot. Great Grandchildren; Karley Joy Bowman enjoyed entertaining, signing, and teasing her grandpa. Adin Craig Bowman taught himself to swim at 3 years old in grandpa's pool. Natalie Holly Bowman, 3 year old dancing darling. Elena Renee Barnett a one year old true princess celebrated her first birthday with grandpa Craig. Sister in-law Mary Vashaw (Chuck), brother in-laws Blaine Ducat, Pete Schulz and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Victor Caster, his beloved precious 22 year old granddaughter Holly Renee Barnett, sister in-law Diana Schulz, brother in-laws Ken and Bob Ducat. Craig was blessed by a long happy life enjoying his family and dogs Dandy and Daisy. A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Herald And News on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Joan and family, My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. He had an amazing life and now he is in an even better place. You all have such great memories of him that will help you get through this. Hugs to all.
Shirley Metz
Classmate
May 10, 2020
I loved my Grandpa so very much. One of my favorite memories was in Hawaii when my Grandma was trying to get us a table at an extremely busy restaurant called Dukes on the beach. We had been there 40 minutes when I decided to sneak upstairs and found another restaurant we didnt know about that had open seating and balcony views of the ocean. My Grandpa was so happy I had found that place that he shoved $5 in my hand and said this is yours, you earned it!
Jason
Family
