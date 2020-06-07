After a courageous battle with breast cancer, Cyndria Lee Coaty joined our Lord and Savior in Heaven on April 4, 2020.



Cyndi was born on November 8, 1953 and was the oldest daughter of Robert and Ilene Ostenson (WI). Cyndi's joy was centered in family, stories, and cuddles. She was expressive and supportive, venturing thousands of miles more than annually to connect with her "Joys." Cyndi adapted to an adventurous marriage as her husband of 45 years led her from state to state, changing geography, careers, and lifestyles as if they were quests to be undertaken.



Always a mother first, she took positions as a laboratory technician, public school mentor, head cook, and private tutor; meanwhile, she trained useful skills which she employed across the states as a church organist, pianist, and trombonist. She mastered crocheting and could turn out a blanket in the length of a movie. Cyndi was an indiscriminate mother, she gave special attention to young folks and really cared about anyone's mental health. She was persistent in communication and gave freely of her resources to make safe spaces for teens and young adults. Many holidays were shared with people we did not know, yet whom she had engaged and loved.



Cyndi departed this world surrounded by love and support. She is survived by her parents, husband, six children, five daughters-in-love, one son-in-love, 11 grandchildren, and her six siblings.



A celebration of life will be held at the Baptist Church on Homedale on Sunday June 14, 2020 starting at 2 p.m. For those who would like to pay respects, but are unable to attend the service, a memorial table will be on display at the church starting on Sunday, June 14 at 7 a.m. Please feel free to drop off photos, messages, and memories in Cyndi's honor.



