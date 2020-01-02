|
|
Cynthia Annette (Tracy) Kness, otherwise known as "Backa," passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Eugene Tracy and Jerry Williams on Jan. 8, 1954, in Lakeview Ore. Cyndi grew up in Lake County and graduated Lakeview High School in 1972.
She married Emmet Kness on Oct. 26, 1972, and made her lifelong home in Bly, Ore. Cyndi was a longtime volunteer on the Bly Ambulance as an EMT. For many years Cyndi was a 4-H leader for sewing and cooking. She was the town
babysitter and many kids grew up going to her house each morning before school. Cyndi was also known for her great cakes. She made hundreds of wedding cakes over the years and all her grandkids' birthday cakes. Her grandkids would pick any cake off Pinterest and she would always manage to replicate that cake. Her main focus in life was her grandkids. She was continually traveling around trying to make every event that each kid was involved in.
Cyndi is survived by her husband of 47 years, Emmet Kness; her children Tracy (Brad) Melsness, Andy Kness, Buddy (Meghan) Kness; her greatest joy was being Backa to all of her grandkids, Kyli, Hallie and Jenna Melsness, Emma and Reed Kness, Hannah, Brooklyn, Finley and Macy Kness; sisters, Diane Hendrickson, Rose (Jason) Gettman, Margie Garrison; sister-in-law Donna Tracy; brothers-in-law Ken (Anne) Kness, John (Donna) Kness; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Gloria Buchanan; special friend Margaret Jacobs and Margaret Riney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Tracy and Jerry Rivero; brother, Larry Tracy; father-in-law Jim Buchanan; niece Kelley Boyles and nephew Shaun Kness.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be held on Jan. 4 for all friends and family at the Bly Gym at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shirley Stewart Music Fund at Lakeview High School, or .
The family would like to thank her sister Diane who cared for her the past three years, also the many friends who supported Cyndi during her illness.
Published in Herald And News on Jan. 2, 2020