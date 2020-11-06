1/1
Dale Bradford Stites
Dale Bradford Stites, born on July 5, 1943 in Sacramento, Calif. Dale grew up in Klamath Falls. He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1961. He met Diane Brazil through friends and they married on June 11, 1965 in Harrogate, Yorkshire, England while Dale served in the United States Army. Upon completing his service he attended Oregon Institute of Technology in 1968 with an AAS and a BS in business administration from Linfield College. He spend his career working as school business administrator. Dale would eventually retire after 30 years and move to Stayton, Ore. Besides work, Dale was a member of the Lions Club, The Association of School Business Officials and Willamette Model 'A' Club. He loved classic cars, woodworking, arts, crafts and golfing. Dale passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 at age 77. He is survived by his wife, Diane Stites; children, Derrick, Dustin and DeNae Stites; grandchildren, Megan, Brianna and Lily Stites; brother, Dean Stites. A mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2pm in St. Mary Catholic Church- Shaw. Due to COVID-19 please RSVP to Kathy at 503-362-6159. Please visit the online guest book at weddle-funeral.com

Published in Herald And News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
November 3, 2020
Diane and family,

I am sorry for your loss. I didn't really have the opportunity to know Dale well, but always found him friendly and gave a welcoming greeting when I saw him at church. I will miss his smile.
Delores Gassner
Acquaintance
