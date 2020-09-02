1/
Dale Bruce Marcy
1947 - 2020
Dale Bruce Marcy, 72, passed away on Monday September 24, 2020, at his home in Klamath Falls, Ore. His online obituary can be found at www.ohairwards.com. Holy Mass and the Rosary will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church on September 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m . A final salute with military honors will be held at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery on September 19, 2020, at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to either St. Pius Catholic Church or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in Herald And News on Sep. 2, 2020.
