Dale Clark, 91 years, returned to his Father in Heaven on Tuesday 30 April 2019. He was the third of seven children and the second son of Merle and Elma (Lambert) Clark. Dale was born the 16th of December 1927 in Bend, Deschutes, Oregon, but was a resident of Klamath Falls, Oregon for more than 70 years, where he and his wife, Jetta Louise Roesberry, raised nine children and several foster children. They were married in Bend on 29 March 1947 and on 15 March 1966 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for time and eternity.



Dale attended Bend High School, but did not receive his diploma until 1988 at a family reunion in Blackfoot, Idaho. The high school diploma meant so much to Dale. He had left high school with 1/2 P.E. credit short of the requirements, because he had rheumatic fever two times as a child.



Dale worked for Shevlin-Hixson Lumber Co. in various capacities eventually working on the railroad. He later hired on to the Great Northern Railway where he became an engineer. He was among the last to work on the steam engines. He retired after 49 years and 9 months of working on the railroad. He also worked as a Volkswagen mechanic for his uncle, Maury Clark, and salvaged buildings to keep his family fed when things were slow on the railroad.



Dale loved work and believed he could do anything he set his mind too. He was not afraid to try anything, whether it was building things or making things of wood and metal, he also took classes to further his learning in various areas of personal interest. He enjoyed attending Nevada Mining Association classes, was a member of Train Mountain, Rock and Arrowhead Club and the Deschutes County Museum and the Klamath County Museum. Dale was a friend to everyone and loved to meet people, he had many friends and was always helping those who were in need.



Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jetta, his sisters Vella (Clark) Breau, June (Clark) Wiper, brothers, Evert Clark and Vern Clark and a son, Samuel Clark, grandson Lewis Clark, and great granddaughters, Kelli Arnold and Alexandria Cahoon.



Dale is survived by his sister, Lois Clemens of Burns, OR; brother, Mel of Eugene, OR; sons, Michael of Klamath Falls, OR, Roger of Eagle Mountain, UT; daughters, Diantha Hatch of Blackfoot, ID, Carol Dilg of Blackfoot, ID, Sandra Thomas of Salem, OR, Christina (Wright) Cupp of Myrtle Creek, OR, Tana (Wright) Kompkoff of Valdez AK, and Gwennette (Wright) Sandoval of Chiloquin, OR, and their spouses and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on 11 May 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Home and Martin Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 501 Martin St., Klamath Falls, Oregon. Published in Herald And News on May 5, 2019