Services O'Hair-Ward's Funeral Chapel 515 Pine St Klamath Falls , OR 97601 (541) 884-3456

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email St. Peter stood by the pearly gates on June 13, 2019, awaiting his new arrival and Dan Doyle made his way to the gate with a big smile and his arms spread out ready to meet everyone.



Dan was born Daniel Richard Doyle on Feb. 17, 1952, in Van Nuys, Calif., to Richard and Barbara Doyle. Years later, Barbara married Robert "Bob" Candee. He was a huge influence in Dan's life.



Dan enjoyed school if the subject interested him. His passion was reading. He wasn't much into sports, but he was into fishing. His joy was being in his boat or on the streams and landing the BIG ONE!!! which he did quite often. He even talked about becoming a Marine Biologist. Dan and his step-father Bob were very close and one of Dan's first jobs was working at Bob's Chevron service station. Dan also loved to go flying with Bob on his plane. They flew to many fishing holes and lakes in the Sierras to do what they loved! Bob even let Dan take the controls a few times and, boy, did he love that!!



Dan later worked for Universal Studios building props, where he was able to meet some Hollywood icons, which didn't impress him!



Dan moved to the Klamath Basin in early 2000 and established Dan Doyle Fencing. Dan met the love of his life, and future wife, Gerry, while getting his temporary help from "Hire Calling." Little did he know he would build a permanent fence around her heart. In May 2004, the judge for whom he was building a fence pronounced them man and wife. At times, Gerry even helped him build his fences. And yes, they are still standing!



When Dan married Gerry, he gained a permanent companion and a wonderful wife and caretaker, plus two step-sons Kirk and Chad and beautiful grandchildren who he adored. He truly cared for and loved all his family.



Dan's love for the outdoors was apparent with all the motorcycle riding, fishing, and golfing he did. Dan had a great enthusiasm for nature and would watch all the animals out in their backyard. The deer, hawks, birds, and other farm animals were always amazing to him. He could watch them for hours.



In 2007, Dan suffered a traumatic brain injury that closed the doors to Dan Doyle Fencing. Then in 2010, he ended up with throat cancer that left him unable to speak any longer. Well, that didn't stop him from getting his message across or getting your attention. He did that quite well!!!



Dan had an undeniable love for God, family, nature, music, and candy. Yes CANDY. Dan, Kirk, and Gerry were very active in S.N.A.B. (Special Needs Activity Board). Dan would always go to the dances and make sure everyone had a great time. He was usually the first one on the dance floor. If Gerry and Kirk weren't out there with him, he made sure to grab someone else. Dan's clapping would certainly grab your attention and a wave of his arms made you feel welcomed and encouraged you to join in on the fun and dance to the music. No child was left sitting alone or without a dance partner. During the fundraisers for S.N.A.B., Dan would clap to get your attention and of course wave you over to get your piece of candy from him. He got to be known as our Candy Man.



Dan was also the guide for getting in and out of the driveway. He would stop traffic so you could back out or park. He wasn't on anyone's payroll, but sure had a lot of important jobs.



Dan is survived by his wife Gerry Hartley Doyle; his mother Barbara Candee; sister Judy Doyle of Simi Valley, Calif.; brother Kelly Doyle; sister-in-law Lisa of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; his step-sons Kirk and Chad Coleman; granddaughters Tailor, Gracie Coleman; nieces and nephews Jon Doyle (Jessica), Teresa and Raymond Ornelas, and Sarena and Seldon Doyle.



Dan was preceded in death by his father Richard Doyle, step-father Roberts (Bob) Candee, step-mother Shirley Doyle; extended family Joey, Michael, and Patty Rhodes, and his fur babies Timber, Ty, and Baily the cat.



A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. July 20, 2019, at 4749 Driftwood Drive. Please come and share stories of Dan's life....He would enjoy that.



Get'er done, Dan!



Donations in memory of Daniel Doyle may be made to SNAB or the International Literacy Assn. Published in Herald And News on July 3, 2019