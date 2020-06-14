It is with deep sadness that the family of Daniel French Ralph announces his unexpected passing on May 25, 2020 at his residence in Dairy, Oregon. Danny was the youngest child of Jim and Velma Ralph. He is survived by his father, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends including his special nephews Ryan and John Ralph. He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma, and his brother, James. Dan was a log truck driver and loved riding his Harley. At his family's request, there will be no memorial service. On July 4th, (Dan's birthday) please raise a Mickey and drink it for Dan.



