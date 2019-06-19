Daniel Bradford Manchester, 75, died in Klamath Falls on June 8, 2019, at the age of 75.



A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the family home.



Daniel was born in Fall River, Mass., on Aug. 15, 1943, to Clinton and Anna Manchester. He attended school in Rhode Island, but an accident caused him to drop out of school before he graduated. He then joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, where he met Judith Sandberg. The two were married on June 20, 1963.



After his discharge from the Air Force, he worked for his father-in-law, driving truck in the lumber industry. He then went to work for Jeld-Wen from 1975 until his retirement in 2009.



Dan enjoyed spending time with his family riding Harley motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his granddaughter.



Daniel was a very strong man and was a 20-year survivor of lung cancer.



He is survived by his wife Judith Manchester; daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Andy Rockholt of White City, Ore.; sons and daughter-in-law Daniel Manchester and Timothy and Treva Manchester, all of Klamath Falls; mother Anna Manchester; sister Elaine Manchester; and brothers Clinton and Gilbert Manchester, all of Massachusetts; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father Clinton and son Anthony Manchester.