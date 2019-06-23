Daniel Scott Wessel, a resident of Klamath Falls, died June 18, 2019, at the age of 45. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, on Friday, June 28, at the Tom Wessel home in Dairy.



Dan was born in Klamath Falls on January 17, 1974, to Jeff & Billi Wessel. He grew up in Bly, attending Gearhart Elementary. He graduated from Bonanza High School in 1993. After graduation he immediately went to work in the logging, truck driving, and construction industries. He was currently employed with Rocky Mountain Construction.



In 2008, he met Beth Lukens. The couple were married on Oct. 31, 2009. Dan enjoyed riding horses, roping, fishing, shed hunting, and being out in the woods. But, his greatest love was for his family and children.



Dan was a member of the Oregon Hunters Assn., Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Assn.



He is survived by his wife Beth Wessel of Klamath Falls; children: Melissa Wessel and her children Mason Wessel and Ryden Wessel, Madison Lacy (Wessel), Jenna Wessel, Clayton Wessel, Sam Wessel all of Klamath Falls; parents Jeff & Billi Wessel of Bly; sisters and brother-in-law: Kelly LaMere of Klamath Falls and her son and daughter-in-law Bruce & Taylor Cox and their son Stetson; Logan Scott; Blake Stanley; Teresa & Brian Palmer of Bonanza and their daughter Morgan & Chad Criss along with their son Dylan; Brandon Palmer; grandfather: Vernie "Papa" Arant; grandmother: Sharon Wessel; brother-in-law and his wife: Link & Rachelle Lukens, and their child Link Ira Lukens; sisters-in-law: Ivy Lukens and her children Miah and James Lukens; Emma Lukens; Summer Lukens and her child Spencer Lukens. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and too many friends to mention.